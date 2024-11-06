Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your skills to ace challenging exams
Students might feel like preparing for exams is an arduous task. However, Exams are challenges that will help students become perfect if they decide to ace them with dedication and hard work. Having good language skills can help students ace exams.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Usury (Noun)
Meaning: the action or practice of lending money at unreasonably high rates of interest
Example: As Mongolian incomes tended to be seasonal there was ample opportunity for usury
Verisimilitude (Noun)
Meaning: The appearance of being true or real
Example: Graphics are to games what verisimilitude is to a novel
Wily (Adjective)
Meaning: skilled at gaining an advantage, especially deceitfully
Example: He seems less the wily fighting fox and more the cornered stag
Whet (Verb)
Meaning: sharpen the blade of (a tool or weapon)
Example: She took out her dagger and began to whet its blade in even, rhythmic strokes
Wan (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person's complexion or appearance) pale and giving the impression of illness or exhaustion
Example: I was shocked at how pale and wan my friend looked
Voluble (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person) talking fluently, readily, or incessantly
Example: I think I upheld the honour of Scotland by making a voluble speech of thanks
Xenophobia (Noun)
Meaning: dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries
Example: The horror film is generally about xenophobia, the fear of the unknown
Viscid (Adjective)
Meaning: having a glutinous or sticky consistency
Example: Phlegm is motionless, viscid, sticky, heavy, inert, cold, soft, and white
Welter (Verb)
Meaning: move in a turbulent fashion
Example: The streams foam and welter
Tractable (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a person) easy to control or influence
Example: The pair had to adjust their probabilistic model to make the calculations more tractable
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- People are inclined to take advantage of your sympathetic, ________________ nature. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Tractable, Welter)
- The _______________ mucus lining of the intestine. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Viscid, Xenophobia)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Voluble?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Wan?
