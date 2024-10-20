Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work on your language skills to succeed in exams
For students to be thorough with their answer writing in exams, they must ensure they work on their language skills.
Succeeding in exams demands hard work and dedication. For students to be thorough with their answer writing in exams, they must ensure they work on their language skills.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Apathy (Noun)
Meaning: lack of interest, enthusiasm, or concern
Example: He also signalled the need for politicians to combat public apathy by re-establishing trust.
Augury (Noun)
Meaning: a sign of what will happen in the future; an omen
Example: Amid the carnage and death, that unity is one augury of hope
Avarice (Noun)
Meaning: extreme greed for wealth or material gain
Example: Can you imagine all that greed and avarice coming down on that child's lips
Boor (Noun)
Meaning: a rough and bad-mannered person
Example: At last the big obnoxious boor had been dealt a stunning blow for his uncouth and belligerent manner
Complaisant (Adjective)
Meaning: willing to please others or to accept what they do or say without protest
Example: And a complaisant public is also, of course, invaluable to the transaction
Concur (Verb)
Meaning: be of the same opinion; agree / happen or occur at the same time; coincide
Example: In tests, cytogenetic determination has been found to concur with enzymatic determination
Demur (Verb)
Meaning: raise objections or show reluctance
Example: Normally she would have accepted the challenge, but she demurred
Dictum (Noun)
Meaning: a formal pronouncement from an authoritative source
Example: ‘Where there is smoke there is fire’, says the old dictum.
Dogma (Noun)
Meaning: a principle or set of principles laid down by an authority as incontrovertibly true
Example: These beliefs form part of their political dogma
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- They follow the __________ of their religion. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Dogma, Demur)
- The old _____________ ‘might is right’. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Dictum, Concur)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Complaisant?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Avarice?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
