Vocabulary Made Easy series: Touch up on your language skills to ace exams

It is always a good idea to work on your language skills and be more articulate to score well in exams. Students will be able to express their thoughts better in exams when their vocabulary skills are on point.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Pusillanimous (Adjective)

Meaning: showing a lack of courage or determination; timid

Example: Pray do not continue such pusillanimous writings

Proclivity (Noun)

Meaning: a tendency to choose or do something regularly; an inclination or predisposition towards a particular thing

Example: A proclivity for hard work

Primacy (Noun)

Meaning: the fact of being pre-eminent or most important

Example: The ethical principle of autonomy asserts the primacy of patients' individual choices

Quixotic (Adjective)

Meaning: extremely idealistic; unrealistic and impractical

Example: A vast and perhaps quixotic project

Reticent (Adjective)

Meaning: not revealing one's thoughts or feelings readily

Example: Unfortunately the book is also reticent; it is remarkable for what is not included

Sacrosanct (Adjective)

Meaning: (especially of a principle, place, or routine) regarded as too important or valuable to be interfered with

Example: The individual's right to work has been upheld as sacrosanct

Seraphic (Adjective)

Meaning: characteristic of or resembling a seraph or seraphim; angelic

Example: A seraphic smile

Sobriety (Noun)

Meaning: the state of being sober/ the quality of being staid or solemn

Example: She could do with a little more sobriety in her mode of dress

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

She speaks with such ____________, it's clear she speaks the truth. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Sobriety, Seraphic) Can you think of some antonyms for the words Sacrosanct and Reticent? Can you think of some synonyms for the words Quixotic and Primacy?

