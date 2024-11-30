Menu Explore
MCD schools to screen inspirational movies for classes 4 and 5 to motivate students

PTI | , New Delhi
Nov 30, 2024 05:51 PM IST

According to the MCD, films like Chandu Champion, Srikant Balla's Inspirational Journey, Guthali Laddu, I Am Kalam, and 12th Fail will be shown to the students

Schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will screen inspirational movies for classes 4 and 5 students, the civic body announced on Saturday.

For younger students in classes one to three, motivational cartoon films will also be screened to suit their interests and comprehension levels. (HT Archive)
For younger students in classes one to three, motivational cartoon films will also be screened to suit their interests and comprehension levels. (HT Archive)

Aimed at motivating students to overcome challenges and set positive goals, the initiative will feature films that highlight perseverance and life lessons from real-life heroes.

According to the MCD, films like Chandu Champion, Srikant Balla's Inspirational Journey, Guthali Laddu, I Am Kalam, and 12th Fail will be shown to the students.

For younger students in classes one to three, motivational cartoon films will also be screened to suit their interests and comprehension levels.

The MCD's education department has instructed school in-charges to use smart TVs or other audio-visual aids available on campus for this purpose.

Teachers have been asked to facilitate discussions after the screenings, helping students grasp the motivational messages and moral values portrayed in the films.

"This initiative is part of our commitment to fostering all-round development among students by introducing innovative educational methods," the MCD said in a statement.

It emphasised that the chosen films aim to inspire students to stay resilient in difficult circumstances and aspire for success in their personal and academic lives.

