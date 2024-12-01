CLAT 2025 today, last minute instructions for law entrance exam candidates

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities will hold the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT 2025) today, December 1, 2024. CLAT UG and CLAT PG will take place in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT 2025 today, last minute instructions for candidates (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who will appear in the CLAT 2025 exam but have not downloaded admit cards yet can visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in or use the link given below.

CLAT 2025 admit card direct link

How to download CLAT 2025 admit card

Visit the official website of CLAT 2025, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login to your account.

Open the admit card link

Download the page and take a printout for the exam day.

CLAT 2025: Exam day guidelines for UG, PG candidates