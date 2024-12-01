CLAT 2025 today, last minute instructions for law entrance exam candidates
Candidates who will appear in the CLAT 2025 exam but have not downloaded admit cards yet can visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in or use the link given below.
CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities will hold the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT 2025) today, December 1, 2024. CLAT UG and CLAT PG will take place in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Candidates who will appear in the CLAT 2025 exam but have not downloaded admit cards yet can visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in or use the link given below.
CLAT 2025 admit card direct link
Also read: CLAT 2025: 5 tips for students appearing for the law entrance exam
How to download CLAT 2025 admit card
Visit the official website of CLAT 2025, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Login to your account.
Open the admit card link
Download the page and take a printout for the exam day.
CLAT 2025: Exam day guidelines for UG, PG candidates
- Candidates carry their admit cards and all other required documents and follow the instructions given on the admit card.
- They must enter the test centre premises from 1 pm onwards and be seated at their respective seats in the hall or room by 1:30 p.m.
- Candidates are not allowed to leave the exam hall before 4 pm.
- Carrying any unauthorized materials, such as notes, written papers, or electronic devices, into the exam hall is strictly forbidden.
- Communicating with other candidates verbally, through gestures, or by exchanging notes during the examination is considered a violation.
- Mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other electronic devices capable of storing or transmitting information are not allowed in the examination hall unless explicitly permitted.
- Candidates must comply with all instructions from invigilators, or supervisors without argument or delay.
- Writing an exam for someone else or having someone else write an exam on a candidate's behalf is a serious offence.
- Altering, tearing, marking or annotating the question booklet in a manner not permitted is considered misconduct. Underlining passages are allowed, but underlining, marking, ticking, or circling of answers in the booklet is not permitted.
- If there is any error in the question booklet (such as unprinted pages, blank/missing pages) or OMR sheet, candidates must inform the invigilator immediately.
- Entering the exam hall beyond the time limit prescribed by the Consortium or leaving before the designated time without permission is not allowed.
- No candidate will be allowed inside the exam premises if they don’t have their admit card.
- The only items allowed inside the exam centre are a black or blue ballpoint pen, a transparent water bottle, an analogue watch, and government ID proof.
Get latest news on...See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2025 today, last minute instructions for law entrance exam candidates
SHARE
Copy