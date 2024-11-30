CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Check exam day guidelines, admit card link, timings & key details
The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct CLAT 2025 examination on December 1, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Common Law Admission Test can check exam day guidelines, admit card link, timings and key details here.
CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Timings
The examination will be held on December 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.
CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Admit Card
The CLAT 2025 admit card was released on November 15, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket for CLAT 2025 is available on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.
- Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- Click on CLAT 2025 admit card link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Guidelines
The Institute has shared the exam day guidelines as well. The instructions can be checked here.
- Candidates appearing for the examination will have to enter the test centre premises from 1 pm onwards and shall be seated at their respective seats in the Hall/Classroom by 1:30 p.m.
- Candidates who enter the hall or classroom shall not be permitted to leave the classroom before 4 pm.
- All appearing candidates will have to carry admit card with them to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam premises if they don’t have their admit card.
- Items allowed inside the exam centre are- black or blue ballpoint pen, a transparent water bottle, an analogue watch, and government ID proof.