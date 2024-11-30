CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Check exam day guidelines, admit card link, timings & key details

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct CLAT 2025 examination on December 1, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Common Law Admission Test can check exam day guidelines, admit card link, timings and key details here. CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Check exam day guidelines, admit card link, timings (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Timings

The examination will be held on December 1, 2024. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Admit Card

The CLAT 2025 admit card was released on November 15, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket for CLAT 2025 is available on the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLAT 2025 Exam tomorrow: Guidelines

The Institute has shared the exam day guidelines as well. The instructions can be checked here.