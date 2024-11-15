The Consortium of National Law Universities has released CLAT Admit Card 2025 on November 15, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Common Law Admission Test can download the admit card through the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT Admit Card 2025 out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, download link here

The official notice reads, “Admit Cards for UG and PG CLAT 2025 will be available for registered candidates to download from their application portal from November 15, 2024 – 10.30 AM to December 01, 2024 - 01:30 pm.”

CLAT 2025 will be held offline on December 1, 2024. The examination will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CLAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

All those candidates who want to appear for the written test can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on login link and enter the login credentials.

Once done, your CLAT 2025 admit card link available on the page.

Click on download button and the admit card will be downloaded.

Check the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India.

If candidates need any assistance, they can contact the organisation via email or phone. The email ID is clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in, and the phone number is 080-47162020 (Monday through Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M.). For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Consortium of NLUs.