MDI Gurgaon accepting applications for PGDM-Business Administration course; window closes on April 15

The Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is accepting applications for the first round of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Administration programme. The application window that began on November 9, 2023, will close on April 15, 2024, at 5 PM. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website of MDI Gurgaon before the deadline. MDI Gurgaon accepting applications for Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Administration programme. Window closes on April 15, 2024.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the programme is aimed at providing aspiring professionals with a strong foundation in business administration, combining theory and practical experience to develop skills needed in the challenging business field.

Notably, the underlying objective behind the 24-month programme is to address the need for professionals for successful careers in the business domain. Students will attain knowledge and opportunities to enhance their managerial tools and techniques through formal, in-class interactions, and more.

Prof. Sumita Rai, Dean – Industry Connect at MDI Gurgaon highlighted that the PGDM-BA curriculum focuses on the ever-evolving business landscape, fostering responsible leaders with a global outlook. She added that the course cultivates critical and innovative thinkers, nurturing entrepreneurial spirit alongside robust functional skills.

Key points to remember:

Application closing date and time: April 15, 2024, at 5 PM

Interview Venue: Online

Tentative Interview Date: April 28, 2024 (Sunday)

Tentative Class Commencement: Mid-July 2024

Eligibility criteria:

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in classes X and XII.

Bachelor's degree with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in any discipline.

Minimum 3 years of post-qualification executive work experience by April 30, 2024.

Selection process:

Application forms and valid GMAT/CAT/XAT/MAT/ATMA/CMAT scores of selected candidates will be thoroughly reviewed.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to phase 1 of the personal interview to be held on April 28, 2024. Interviews may also be held online through Zoom.

Qualifying candidates will progress to Phase 2 of the admission cycle on July 7, 2024, at MDI Gurgaon.

(For more information, visit the official website.)