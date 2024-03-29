Karnataka PUC 1 Results 2024 on March 30, download KSEAB Class 11 marks using these simple steps

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be declaring the Karnataka PUC 1 results tomorrow, March 30, 20124 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for 1st PUC Annual examination in February 2024 can visit karresults.nic.in to check the results. The official website of KSEAB is kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) to declare PUC 1 results tomorrow (March 30,2024) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Notably, the KSEAB had announced the result date on Thursday.

Once declared, the results can be check through the following steps:

Go to official website karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024

In the new window, enter your credentials to view the result.

The results will be displayed upon submission of the credentials.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the Karnataka PUC I examination was held from February 12 to February 17, 2024, across several exam centres in Karnataka. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Last year, the PUC 1 results was announced on March 31, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

