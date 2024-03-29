Delhi govt makes it mandatory for recognized private schools to get prior approval before fee hike

Recognized private schools in Delhi that have land allotted by the government must get the prior approval of the Directorate of Education before increasing fees for the 2024-25 academic session, stated an official order by the Delhi government. Recognized private schools that have land allotted by the government should take the prior approval of the Directorate of Education before hiking fee. (File image) i(Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

The Directorate of Education issued an order that stated that the recognized private schools that have land allotted by the DDA cannot increase fees without its prior approval. The schools must collect fees based on the last fee structure approved by the Director of Education or as per the fee statement they file.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024 for April-May exams out, download link here

The official order stated, “Whereas as per Section 17 of DSEAR, 1973, it is clear that no private unaided school in Delhi which has been allotted land by the Govt. Agencies shall enhance fee without the prior sanction of the Director of Education.”

It further stated, “all the Head of Schools/Managers of private recognized Unaided Schools, allotted land by the land-owning agencies on the condition of seeking prior sanction of the Director of Education for fee increase, are directed to submit their proposals, if any, for prior sanction of the Director of Education for increase in tuition fee/fee for the academic session 2024-25, online from 01.04.2024 through website of Directorate and upload the returns and documents mentioned therein latest by 15.04.2024. Any incomplete proposal shall be summarily rejected.”

Also read: IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024 out, get direct link for qualified candidates' list

As per the order, the proposals submitted by the schools shall be scrutinized by the Director through any officer or teams authorized on this behalf. “In case, no proposal is submitted by the school in terms of this order, the school shall not increase tuition fee/fee, Such schools are strictly directed not to increase any fee until the sanction is conveyed to their proposal by the Director of Education. In case of any complaint regarding an increase of any fee without such prior approval will be viewed seriously and will make the school liable for action against itself as per the statutory provisions,” said the order.

Also read: SSC JE Registration 2024: Application for 968 Junior Engineer posts begins, how to apply

The order informed that the link to the module for submitting the proposals online and uploading the returns and documents shall be uploaded soon on the website of the Directorate at the link school plant->fee structure->proposal for fee hike 2024-25 accessible through the school login and password.