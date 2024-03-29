Staff Selection Commission has started SSC JE Registration 2024 on March 28, 2024 onwards. The application process will end on April 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Registration 2024: Application for 968 Junior Engineer posts begins, how to apply

The window for payment of application fee will close on April 19, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 968 posts of Junior Engineer in the organisation.

SSC JE Registration 2024: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for Junior Engineer should first check the eligibility criteria available on the notification and then follow the steps given here.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ExServicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.