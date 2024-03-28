 IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024 out, get direct link for qualified candidates' list - Hindustan Times
IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024 out, get direct link for qualified candidates' list

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2024 10:14 PM IST

Candidates were shortlisted on basis of exams on Jan 17, 18, 2024 for post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II / Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) in IB.

IB ACIO Tier 1 Results 2024: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, March 28 declared the Tier 1 results for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II / Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) in INTELLIGENCE BUREAU IB.

IB ACIO Tier 1 Results 2024: Candidates whose roll numbers are there on the list below are eligible for the Tier-II exam.
IB ACIO Tier 1 Results 2024: Candidates whose roll numbers are there on the list below are eligible for the Tier-II exam.

The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of written exam held on January 17 and 18, 2024 for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II / Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) in IB.

The candidates whose roll numbers are displayed on the list below are eligible for the Tier-II exam for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II / Executive (ACIO-II/Exe) in IB.

The shortlisted candidates will be informed separately through email/SMS to download their admit cards or hall tickets for the Tier-II exam. The admit cards for ACIO Tier II exams will have information regarding the date, time, venue, and other relevant instructions for the exam.

In the list given below, the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates are given in ascending order (horizontally) and these are NOT in the order of merit.

Here is the direct link to access IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024 or the shortlisted candidates' list.

Candidates who are not able to access the result from the link above can see the shortlisted candidates list at the bottom of the story.

IB ACIO Tier 1 Results 2024: How to check on the official website

Visit the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs

Click on the link for Result of ACIO-II/Exe (Tier-I) exam - 2023 of IB

It will take you to an external website page

Click on link for Result for Tier-I exam of ACIO-II/Exe(2023)

Now you can access results by clicking on the link for result pdf

Note given on the result page of the website: While every care has been taken in the preparation of the aforesaid list, IB reserves the right to rectify the errors & omissions, if any, noticed subsequently. It may also be clarified here that mere passing the Tier-I exam does not confer any right to the candidate to claim his/her selection for the post. The final selection would be based on combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II & TierIII/Interview, submission of AF/SSQ forms (as and when asked for), satisfactory completion of character & antecedents verification followed by medical examination.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / IB ACIO Tier 1 Result 2024 out, get direct link for qualified candidates' list
