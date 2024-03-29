 NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024 for April-May exams out, download link here - Hindustan Times
NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024 for April-May exams out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 29, 2024 09:46 AM IST

NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024 for April-May exams have been released. Download link is given here.

National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024 for April-May exams. Candidates can download the admit card for Secondary And Senior Secondary Courses For April/May 2024 Public Exams through the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

As per the official notice, NIOS Class 10, 12 examinations, April-May 2024 will be conducted from April 6 to May 22, 2024 across India and abroad. The examination in India will be conducted in single shift form Class 10, 12- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for most of the subjects. For some subjects, the exam will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm or 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Students will get 15 minutes of reading time from 2.15 pm to 2.30 pm on all days before the commencement of the examination. This reading time is provided to enable the learners to thoroughly review the question paper without any writing of answers during this period.

Direct link to download NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024

NIOS Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
  • Click on Examination/Results link available on the home page.
  • A drop down page will open where candidates will have to click on hall ticket link.
  • A new page will open.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.

Exam and College Guide
