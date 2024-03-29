Bank of India has invited applications for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BOI at bankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up Officers in various streams upto Scale IV. BOI Officer Recruitment 2024: Apply for 143 posts at bankofindia.co.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was started on March 27 and will end on April 10, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be through online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. The online exam will comprise of questions from English Language, Professional Knowledge relevant to the post and General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry. The above tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List.

Application Fee

The application fee for General and others is ₹850/- and for SC/ST/PWD is ₹175/-. The payment can be made by using only Master/ Visa/ RuPay Credit cards, Debit cards, Internet Banking, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, QR or UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of India.