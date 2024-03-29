Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing tomorrow

Live

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: PUC 1st results releasing on March 30. Follow the blog for latest updates.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for 1st year examination can check their results on the official website of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. The time of release of Karnataka 1st PUC results has not been shared by the Board yet....Read More

The PUC I examination was conducted from February 12 to February 17, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and more.