Friday, Mar 29, 2024
    Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing tomorrow

    Mar 29, 2024 1:25 PM IST
    Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: PUC 1st results releasing on March 30. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    karnataka 1st puc result 2024 live updates: kseab puc results, direct link, toppers, pass percentage at karresults.nic.in
    Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for 1st year examination can check their results on the official website of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. The time of release of Karnataka 1st PUC results has not been shared by the Board yet....Read More

    The PUC I examination was conducted from February 12 to February 17, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 29, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC Result: How to check

    . Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

    · Click on the Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    · A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

    · Enter the required details and click on submit.

    · Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    · Check the result and download the page.

    · Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 29, 2024 1:20 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC 1 result: Where to check

    Candidates who have appeared for 1st year examination can check their results on the official website of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. The link will also be available on kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Mar 29, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024: Date and Time

    Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 date is March 30, 2024. The time of the release of Karnataka Class 11 results has not been announced by the Board yet.

