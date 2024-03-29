Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: KSEAB 1st PUC results releasing tomorrow
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will release Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for 1st year examination can check their results on the official website of Kar Results at karresults.nic.in. The time of release of Karnataka 1st PUC results has not been shared by the Board yet....Read More
The PUC I examination was conducted from February 12 to February 17, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and more.
Karnataka PUC Result: How to check
. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
· Click on the Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
· A new page will open where candidates can check the results.
· Enter the required details and click on submit.
· Your result will be displayed on the screen.
· Check the result and download the page.
· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka PUC 1 result: Where to check
Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024: Date and Time
