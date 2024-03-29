 Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9,11 results releasing on March 30, steps and key details to check marks here - Hindustan Times
Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9,11 results releasing on March 30, steps and key details to check marks here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 29, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) is set to declare the results of Class 5, 8, 9 and on March 30, 2024 on official website edudel.nic.in.

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi is set to announce the results of Class 5, 8, 9 and 11 tomorrow, March 30, 2024. Students and parents and guardians can check the results on the official website edudel.nic.in once released.

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) is set to declare the results of classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 on March 30, 2024. (File image) (AFP Photo/Raveendran)
To check the results, it is to be ensured by the students and parents that they have the following details to be entered on the result page. These are:

  • Student ID
  • Class
  • Section
  • Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
  • The code displayed on the result page.

Also read: Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results releasing tomorrow

Following this, the results can be viewed/downloaded with the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit edudel.nic.in.
  • Open the exam/re-exam page.
  • Select class and enter required credentials.
  • Once the results are displayed, download it and print a hard copy for future reference.

Also read: Delhi School Result 2024 for Class 3, 4, 6, 7 out; link to check DoE results on edudel.nic.in

While checking the results, few points must be kept in mind. These are as follows:

  • Check the accuracy of the information relating to student ID, class, section, date of birth, etc. thoroughly before submitting.
  • In case of any error in the result, contact your educational institution's support or administration for assistance.
  • Ensure your internet connection is stable throughout the process to prevent interruption

It may be mentioned here that the Directorate of Education, Delhi had announced final examination results for classes 3, 4, 6 and 8 on March 28. The results of the final examinations were made available to download on edudel.nic.in. The examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024.

Also read: Delhi govt makes it mandatory for recognized private schools to get prior approval before fee hike

Also read: Delhi govt makes it mandatory for recognized private schools to get prior approval before fee hike
Exam and College Guide
