Delhi School Results 2024: Class 5, 8, 9,11 results releasing on March 30, steps and key details to check marks here

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi is set to announce the results of Class 5, 8, 9 and 11 tomorrow, March 30, 2024. Students and parents and guardians can check the results on the official website edudel.nic.in once released. The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) is set to declare the results of classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 on March 30, 2024. (File image) (AFP Photo/Raveendran)

To check the results, it is to be ensured by the students and parents that they have the following details to be entered on the result page. These are:

Student ID

Class

Section

Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

The code displayed on the result page.

Following this, the results can be viewed/downloaded with the steps mentioned below:

Visit edudel.nic.in.

Open the exam/re-exam page.

Select class and enter required credentials.

Once the results are displayed, download it and print a hard copy for future reference.

While checking the results, few points must be kept in mind. These are as follows:

Check the accuracy of the information relating to student ID, class, section, date of birth, etc. thoroughly before submitting.

In case of any error in the result, contact your educational institution's support or administration for assistance.

Ensure your internet connection is stable throughout the process to prevent interruption

It may be mentioned here that the Directorate of Education, Delhi had announced final examination results for classes 3, 4, 6 and 8 on March 28. The results of the final examinations were made available to download on edudel.nic.in. The examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024.

