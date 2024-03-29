Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Friday, Mar 29, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results releasing tomorrow

    Mar 29, 2024 3:03 PM IST
    Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Class 5,8, 9 and 11 results will be announced on March 30. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    delhi school result 2024 live updates: DoE class 5 8 9 11 results, date time, direct link, scorecard at edudel.nic.in
    delhi school result 2024 live updates: DoE class 5 8 9 11 results, date time, direct link, scorecard at edudel.nic.in

    Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Directorate of Education, Delhi will declare Delhi School Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. The results for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 will be announced tomorrow. Students and parents can check the results on the official website of Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in. Each student who has appeared for the examination will be able to access their result from home alongwith their mark sheet. To check the results, students will need student ID, class, section, date of birth, captcha code....Read More

    These examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024 across Delhi.

    DoE has already announced Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results on March 28, 2024. The results are now available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 29, 2024 3:03 PM IST

    Delhi School Result live: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results announced on March 28

    DoE has already announced Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results on March 28, 2024. The results are now available on the official website.

    Mar 29, 2024 2:58 PM IST

    Delhi class 8th result: List of websites where result link will be available

    edudel.nic.in

    Mar 29, 2024 2:54 PM IST

    Delhi Class 5th result: When was exam conducted?

    Delhi School examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024 across Delhi.

    Mar 29, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    School Result: Access results from home

    Each student who has appeared for the examination will be able to access their result from home alongwith their mark sheet.

    Mar 29, 2024 2:45 PM IST

    School Result 2024: Details required to check results

    To check the results, students or parents will need Student ID, Class details, Section, Date of birth, code displayed on the result page.

    Mar 29, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    Delhi School Result live: Websites to check

    edudel.nic.in

    Mar 29, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    Delhi School Result: How to check results

    Visit the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi at edudel.nic.in.

    Click on Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 5, 8, 9 and 11 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where parents, students will have to select the details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Mar 29, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    Delhi School Result 2024: Where to check

    Students and parents can check the results of classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 on the official website of the Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in.

    Mar 29, 2024 2:28 PM IST

    Delhi School Result 2024: Date and time

    Delhi School Result 2024 for class 5, 8, 9, 11 will be announced on March 30, 2024. The time of announcement of results have not been released yet.

    News education exam results Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results releasing tomorrow
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes