Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results releasing tomorrow

Visit the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi at edudel.nic.in.

Click on Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 5, 8, 9 and 11 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where parents, students will have to select the details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.