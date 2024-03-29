Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Class 5, 8, 9, 11 results releasing tomorrow
Delhi School Result 2024 Live: Directorate of Education, Delhi will declare Delhi School Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. The results for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 will be announced tomorrow. Students and parents can check the results on the official website of Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in. Each student who has appeared for the examination will be able to access their result from home alongwith their mark sheet. To check the results, students will need student ID, class, section, date of birth, captcha code....Read More
These examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024 across Delhi.
DoE has already announced Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results on March 28, 2024. The results are now available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Delhi School Result live: Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results announced on March 28
DoE has already announced Class 3, 4, 6 and 7 results on March 28, 2024. The results are now available on the official website.
Delhi class 8th result: List of websites where result link will be available
edudel.nic.in
Delhi Class 5th result: When was exam conducted?
Delhi School examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024 across Delhi.
School Result: Access results from home
Each student who has appeared for the examination will be able to access their result from home alongwith their mark sheet.
School Result 2024: Details required to check results
To check the results, students or parents will need Student ID, Class details, Section, Date of birth, code displayed on the result page.
Delhi School Result live: Websites to check
edudel.nic.in
Delhi School Result: How to check results
Visit the official website of Directorate of Education, Delhi at edudel.nic.in.
Click on Delhi School Result 2024 on Class 5, 8, 9 and 11 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where parents, students will have to select the details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Delhi School Result 2024: Where to check
Students and parents can check the results of classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 on the official website of the Directorate of Education at edudel.nic.in.
Delhi School Result 2024: Date and time
Delhi School Result 2024 for class 5, 8, 9, 11 will be announced on March 30, 2024. The time of announcement of results have not been released yet.