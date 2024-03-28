 Delhi Schools Class 3-8, 9,11 Results 2024: How to check DoE Delhi scores on edudel.nic.in when released - Hindustan Times
Delhi Schools Class 3-8, 9,11 Results 2024: How to check DoE Delhi scores on edudel.nic.in when released

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2024 11:32 AM IST

Delhi Schools Class 3-8, 9,11 Results 2024: When declared, students and parents can check the final examination results on edudel.nic.in.

Delhi Schools Class 3-8, 9,11 Results 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi is expected to announce final examination results for classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8; Class 9 and Class 11 soon. When declared, students and parents can check the final examination results on edudel.nic.in. These examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024.

Delhi School Result 2024: How to check DoE Delhi results on edudel.nic.in (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
Last year, the DoE announced results of classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 on March 28 and results of Class 9 and Class 11 on March 31. The DoE is expected to follow a similar timeline this year as well.

When announced, students and parents can check DoE Delhi schools’ results using the following information:

  1. Student ID
  2. Class
  3. Section
  4. Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
  5. The code displayed on the result page.

How to check DoE Delhi schools’ Class 3-8, 9 and 11 results?

  1. Go to edudel.nic.in.
  2. Open the exam/re-exam page.
  3. Select the class and then provide the required information.
  4. Check and download your result.

Direct link to access the official result website.

Here are some important points to remember:

  • Double-check the accuracy of the information – student ID, class, section, date of birth, etc. – entered before submitting.
  • If there is any error in the displayed result, contact your educational institution's support or administration for assistance.
  • Ensure your internet connection is stable throughout the process to prevent interruption

