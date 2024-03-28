Delhi Schools Class 3-8, 9,11 Results 2024: How to check DoE Delhi scores on edudel.nic.in when released
Delhi Schools Class 3-8, 9,11 Results 2024: When declared, students and parents can check the final examination results on edudel.nic.in.
Delhi Schools Class 3-8, 9,11 Results 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi is expected to announce final examination results for classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8; Class 9 and Class 11 soon. When declared, students and parents can check the final examination results on edudel.nic.in. These examinations were held at school-level in February-March, 2024.
Last year, the DoE announced results of classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 on March 28 and results of Class 9 and Class 11 on March 31. The DoE is expected to follow a similar timeline this year as well.
When announced, students and parents can check DoE Delhi schools’ results using the following information:
- Student ID
- Class
- Section
- Date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format
- The code displayed on the result page.
How to check DoE Delhi schools’ Class 3-8, 9 and 11 results?
- Go to edudel.nic.in.
- Open the exam/re-exam page.
- Select the class and then provide the required information.
- Check and download your result.
Direct link to access the official result website.
Here are some important points to remember:
- Double-check the accuracy of the information – student ID, class, section, date of birth, etc. – entered before submitting.
- If there is any error in the displayed result, contact your educational institution's support or administration for assistance.
- Ensure your internet connection is stable throughout the process to prevent interruption