Delhi schools classes 3-8 results out on edudel.nic.in

Edu Delhi Annual Results 2023: Directorate of Education, Delhi has announced annual examination results for Class 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 students. These results are available on the official website of Delhi DoE, edudel.nic.in. A direct link to check results is given below. Edudel Result 2023: Delhi schools annual results out on edudel.nic.in. Check Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 results using the ink given here.

Student ID, Class name, section and date of birth are required to check Delhi school annual results. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

Edudel result 2023: Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

How to check Delhi schools annual exam results

Go to edudel.nic.in. Skip to the main website. Go to result 2022-23. Enter student ID, select Class and section, enter date of birth and visual code. Submit and view result. Save the result page for future reference.

DoE is also expected to announce Class 9 and Class 11 results soon. For clarifications, students are advised to contact their schools.