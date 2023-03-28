Delhi schools classes 3-8 results out on edudel.nic.in
Mar 28, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Edu Delhi Results 2023: These results are available on the official website of Delhi DoE, edudel.nic.in. Direct link given inside.
Edu Delhi Annual Results 2023: Directorate of Education, Delhi has announced annual examination results for Class 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 students. These results are available on the official website of Delhi DoE, edudel.nic.in. A direct link to check results is given below.
Student ID, Class name, section and date of birth are required to check Delhi school annual results. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:
Edudel result 2023: Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
How to check Delhi schools annual exam results
- Go to edudel.nic.in.
- Skip to the main website.
- Go to result 2022-23.
- Enter student ID, select Class and section, enter date of birth and visual code.
- Submit and view result.
- Save the result page for future reference.
DoE is also expected to announce Class 9 and Class 11 results soon. For clarifications, students are advised to contact their schools.
