Home / Education / Exam Results / Delhi schools classes 3-8 results out on edudel.nic.in

Delhi schools classes 3-8 results out on edudel.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2023 11:46 AM IST

Edu Delhi Results 2023: These results are available on the official website of Delhi DoE, edudel.nic.in. Direct link given inside.

Edu Delhi Annual Results 2023: Directorate of Education, Delhi has announced annual examination results for Class 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 students. These results are available on the official website of Delhi DoE, edudel.nic.in. A direct link to check results is given below.

Edudel Result 2023: Delhi schools annual results out on edudel.nic.in. Check Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 results using the ink given here.
Edudel Result 2023: Delhi schools annual results out on edudel.nic.in. Check Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 results using the ink given here.

Student ID, Class name, section and date of birth are required to check Delhi school annual results. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

Edudel result 2023: Classes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

How to check Delhi schools annual exam results

  1. Go to edudel.nic.in.
  2. Skip to the main website.
  3. Go to result 2022-23.
  4. Enter student ID, select Class and section, enter date of birth and visual code.
  5. Submit and view result.
  6. Save the result page for future reference.

DoE is also expected to announce Class 9 and Class 11 results soon. For clarifications, students are advised to contact their schools.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school exam result. board exam result + 1 more
delhi school exam result. board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out