Madras University Result 2024 likely today: How, where to check UG, PG results
Madras University Result 2024 is expected to be announced today, March 29, 2024. Check steps to download the results.
University of Madras will likely announce Madras University Result 2024 for UG, PG courses on March 29, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for undergraduate and postgraduate courses can check their results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.
While speaking to HT Digital, an official of the varsity said that UG, PG courses results will likely be announced by today evening and candidates will be able to check it on official website.
Madras University Result 2024: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.
- Click on exam result link for UG or PG available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
- Click on submit and your results will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The UG, PG results will have details which needs to be checked by appeared candidates which includes- Students name, father’s name, semester details, roll number, registration number, subject wise marks and other information. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Madras University.