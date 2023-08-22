NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration process for NEET PG Counselling 2023 for Round 2 on August 22, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for post graduate courses can do it through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Today is also the last date for choice filling on the website. NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration ends today, link here (HT File Photo)

The processing of seat allotment for Round 2 will be done from August 23 to August 24, 2023. The seat allotment result will be out on August 25, 2023. The uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on August 26, 2023. The reporting/ joining of candidates will be done from August 27 to September 4, 2023. Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done from September 5 to September 6, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to apply for Round 2

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON