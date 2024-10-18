University of Sheffield invites applications for MSc Artificial Intelligence course

Admissions are open at the University of Sheffield, UK, for its MSc Artificial Intelligence course starting in September 2025. 75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships will be offered by the university in 2025.(Handout)

The course aims to teach the students the theoretical aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and provide them with the practical skills needed to work with big data sets.

About the course:

Students with a numerate background (for example a first degree in mathematics, economics, engineering, physics or chemistry) and graduates already working in industry are encouraged to apply.

The course uses techniques developed in a range of disciplines, including computer science, artificial intelligence, mathematics, and statistics, mentioned the official website.

Eligibility Criteria:

A three-year/ 4 bachelor’s degree with a minimum entry requirement of 60% from a recognised university in a relevant subject.

IELTS 6.5 (with 6 in each component) or University equivalent.

Subject requirements:

Degrees in the following subject areas are accepted: Artificial Intelligence, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, Mathematics, Physics, Any Engineering subject

The University may be able to consider degrees in Computer or Computing.

Course Duration:

1 year full time

Assessment:

Assessment is by formal examinations, coursework assignments and a dissertation.

Fee Details:

Overseas (2025 annual fee): £32,550

Scholarship Details:

75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships will be offered by the university in 2025.

Each scholarship is a competitive award worth £10,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2025. The deadline for scholarship applications is 1 pm (UK time) on May 12, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

