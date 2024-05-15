 Journey of resilience and determination: Delhi teen who was in coma two years ago scores 93% in CBSE 12th exam - Hindustan Times
Journey of resilience and determination: Delhi teen who was in coma two years ago scores 93% in CBSE 12th exam

ByAshni Dhaor, New Delhi/noida
May 15, 2024 11:42 AM IST

A student of Amity International School, Madhav, suffered from a brain haemorrhage in August 2021, following which he was in a coma for about ten days.

Madhav Sharan, who was in a coma two years ago, scored 93% in the CBSE class 12 board exam, the result of which was declared on Monday.

CBSE Result 2024: Delhi teen Madhav Sharan, who was in coma two years ago, scores 93% in the Class 12th exam
CBSE Result 2024: Delhi teen Madhav Sharan, who was in coma two years ago, scores 93% in the Class 12th exam

A student of Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, 18-year-old Madhav, suffered from a brain haemorrhage in August 2021, following which he was in a coma for about ten days.

Madhav's journey since his Class 10 board exams in August 2021 has been a testament to resilience and determination. Following a devastating hyper-dense brain haemorrhage caused by an AVM (Arteriovenous malformation), Madhav faced significant challenges, with nearly one-third of his brain affected, impairing vital functions like speech, comprehension, arithmetic, and writing.

"Madhav was brought into the hospital in a coma stage. For the 1st week, while he was in the intensive care unit fighting his battle for life, there was no clarity on whether he understood commands or still had the comprehension to relate. He had forgotten how to speak completely," said Dilip Sharan, Madhav's father.

In the ensuing weeks, the uncertainty loomed as medical professionals struggled to ascertain the extent of Madhav's comprehension and responsiveness.

"His complete loss of speech added another layer of complexity to his recovery journey. Over the next 12 months, Madhav underwent a series of critical brain-related surgeries and radiation interventions, including the removal of a bone flap from his skull, leaving it exposed for six months," his father, a resident of Vasant Kunj.

Despite the odds stacked against him, Madhav displayed remarkable progress, gradually regaining mobility but still grappling with impaired speech and proper limb functionality.

It was a slow and arduous path towards reclaiming elements of his former life. Six months into his ordeal, Madhav tentatively began to vocalise, though with noticeable difficulty.

"The process of relearning elementary English spanned almost a year, highlighting the magnitude of his linguistic challenges. However, his inability to recall Hindi, a language he once knew, remains a poignant reminder of the lingering impact of his medical ordeal," said Sharan.

Madhav's return to school in July 2022 marked a significant milestone in his journey. Recognising his limitations, he made the courageous decision to transition from science to arts, acknowledging the need to adapt his academic pursuits to accommodate his evolving abilities. Despite the ongoing challenges that punctuate his daily life, Madhav's iron resolve and unwavering passion serve as guiding beacons, propelling him forward in his quest for a semblance of normalcy.

"Madhav eschews offers of sympathy and assistance, preferring to navigate his journey independently, driven by an innate determination to carve out a life defined not by his setbacks but by his resilience in overcoming them," said his father, a businessman.

His story poignantly reminds us of the indomitable human spirit and the boundless capacity for perseverance in the face of adversity. Madhav took English, History, Political Science, Fine Arts, and Physical Education for his class 12 board exams.

Now, he wishes to pursue higher education in political science. "I am preparing for the Delhi University's entrance examinations, which are due later this week," he said.

Noida students with special needs shine in CBSE board exam

Meanwhile, in Greater Noida, 19-year-old Sujata Bidhuri, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at a young age, scored 76% in the class 12 examinations.

"Sujata has proved herself to be an enabled child with all her special abilities. She has severe skeletal muscle dystrophy, due to which she can't write and walk properly. She had the assistance of a scribe for the exams, extra time, and the ground floor exam hall, according to the CBSE provisions for Special Education Needs and disabled children. Her academic performance in the CBSE Board examination has been brilliant, scoring 87% in English and 76.4% overall," said Aditi Basu Roy, principal of Grads International School, Greater Noida.

She now plans to pursue a graduation in English literature.

Noida, Sector 27 resident Savir Tyagi, who has been diagnosed with Dyslexia, scored 91% in the class 12 examinations. His twin brother Parin Tyagi, who is preparing for medical entrance examinations, scored 81%.

"Rote learning is difficult for me, so I always look at studying as a way of reading a storybook. Especially political science, which is one of my favourite subjects, I learn the topics in a way of story-telling. One of the most difficult subjects I find is English, as spelling is challenging to write. However, with much practice, I scored 95 in the same," said Tyagi, whose father is a businessman.

In class 12, Savir took English, political science, home science, physical education, and legal studies.

"While my career goal is to pursue law and later go for civil services examinations, my ultimate goal is to stay happy, even through the sufferings that life throws at you," said the 18-year-old.

News / Education / Board Exams / Journey of resilience and determination: Delhi teen who was in coma two years ago scores 93% in CBSE 12th exam

