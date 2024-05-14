Mom of Gurgaon twins who scored above 97% in Class 12th board exam shares success tips

Gurgaon twins Anushka Vora and Astha Vora scored an amazing 98% and 97.4%, respectively, in class 12 board exams conducted by CBSE. While their fantastic score not only made them and their family happy, numerous individuals were also impressed by the girls and their hard work. CBSE Result 2024: CBSE Class 10, 12 marks announced. (results.digilocker.gov.in)

While in a conversation with Times of India (TOI), Avani Vora, the mother of the twins, revealed that the two did not take any tuition for their studies in class 12th. Instead, the girls relied on Suncity School teachers and their parents, Dr Amish Vora, who is an oncologist and Avani, a chemical engineer.

The girls appeared for the class 12 exam in four main subjects: maths, chemistry, physics, biology, and english. They both spent three to four hours daily on their studies.

Talking more about their achievement, Avani said to TOI, "Twins would play for an hour each day, be it soccer, some Zumba at home or Basket Ball in the condominium. The twins meticulously planned their schedules to efficiently manage their studies, homework, and projects, always providing mutual support during challenging times." (Also Read: Visually impaired Chandigarh student secures 96% in CBSE Class 10 board exam)

She further said, "Leveraging social media, they joined various groups to enhance their understanding of subjects. They attribute their success to the combination of discipline, consistency, and hard work instilled in them, emphasizing the importance of self-study over tuition."

For their future, both Anushka and Astha have taken the NEET exam and look forward to becoming doctors just like their father.

According to CBSE, 1633730 students registered for this year's Class 12 board exam, of whom 1621224 appeared and 1426420 have passed the exam. Overall 87.98% passed. Last year, 87.33% of students passed the exams.