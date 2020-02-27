e-paper
CBSE cancels class 10th, 12th exams scheduled for Feb 28, 29 in Northeast and other affected parts of Delhi

CBSE has cancelled the class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for February 28 and 29 in northeast and other violence-hit and other affected areas of Delhi.

Feb 27, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday cancelled the exams of class 10th and 12th board scheduled for February 28 and 29 in violence-hit northeast and other affected parts of Delhi.

All exams in all centres shall be held as scheduled from March 2 onwards. The list of exams and centres where examination has been cancelled is given below.

Read More: CBSE to conduct re-exam for students absent due to Delhi violence, official notice issued

There are a total of 69 centres in which the exams dated February 28 have been cancelled while there are 23 centres in which February 29 exams stand cancelled.

Earlier, CBSE had postponed the Class 10th exam scheduled for February 26 and class 12th exam scheduled for February 27 due to violence in Northeast areas of Delhi.

 

