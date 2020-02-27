CBSE issues important notice for violence-hit Delhi students who couldn’t take board exams

education

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday issued an important notice for students who are affected due to violence in Delhi.

CBSE has asked the principals of schools for list of students who have missed out on the board exams in Delhi so far due to disturbances. The board will conduct fresh exams for these students and the date for the same will be notified shortly.

CBSE in its official notice issued by secretary Anurag Tripathi has said, “ The board has maintained regular contact with the principals of all school especially in the affected areas and it has been brought to the notice that some students residing in the affected areas have not been able to appear in exams outside the affected areas and vice- a - versa due to the situation prevailing in the city. Therefore, keeping the future interests of the students in mind, the board has asked the principals to send the details to concerned regional offices of CBSE of all such students of class 10 and 12 who have missed out on the exams so far in Delhi, due to these difficult conditions.

To reduce the stress of students, board will conduct fresh exams for these students. The next date of exams for affected students will be notified shortly.”

CBSE has postponed the Class 10th board exams scheduled for February 26 and class 12th exam scheduled for February 27 due to violence in eastern and north-eastern part of Delhi.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE for any update on the fresh dates of the exams.