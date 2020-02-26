e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE postpones 12th exams scheduled for tomorrow at 73 centres in northeast Delhi, 7 in east Delhi

CBSE postpones 12th exams scheduled for tomorrow at 73 centres in northeast Delhi, 7 in east Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed the board exams of classes 12 scheduled on Thursday in riot-hit areas of north-east Delhi. The board is yet to announce a new date for the exam.

education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:33 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed the board exams of class 12th scheduled for Thursday in riot-hit areas of north-east Delhi. The board is yet to announce a new date for the exam.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “Considering the request of Directorate of Education, Govt. of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the Board has decided to postpone the following subject exams scheduled for 27.02.2020 in North East Part of Delhi.”

Read More: HC directs CBSE to decide on board exams in north-east Delhi centres by 5pm, inform people by 6pm

For Class 12, the exams that has been postponed are of English Elective (001), English Elective C (101) and English core (301).

The exams will be conducted in other parts of Delhi as per the earlier schedule.

CBSE had earlier postponed the exam for Class 10th English papers scheduled on February 26 for North East part of Delhi.

