CBSE postpones tomorrow's exams for Class 10 and 12 students allotted centres in north-east Delhi

CBSE postpones tomorrow’s exams for Class 10 and 12 students allotted centres in north-east Delhi

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Schools in northeast Delhi will be closed for the second day on Wednesday after violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in which 11 people have been killed so far, continued in the area, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

“Schools in the violence-affected North-East district will remain closed tomorrow as well. Home exams have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone tomorrow’s board exam,” Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

All government and private school were closed in areas affected by the violence, which broke out over the amended citizenship law in the Northeast district of the Capital, on Monday as well.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had made a similar announcement on Monday.

Delhi High Court had said earlier on Tuesday children cannot be put at risk and asked CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday’s board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the education board to make the decision as soon as possible on the exam and convey it to all concerned.

The court will hear the matter again on Wednesday morning.

It was hearing a plea by a private school, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir at Surya Niketan in east Delhi, and some of its Class 10 and 12 students said the centre allotted to them was 16km away from their school in Chandu Nagar-Karawal Nagar road, one of the violence-hit areas.

The students had also said it was difficult for them to reach at the centre due to violent clashes and riots in the area which have claimed 10 lives so far.

They urged the court to direct CBSE to change the examination centre from New Sandhya Public School to a centre located in east Delhi district with proper infrastructure and security.

