ADRE Grade 3 exam for HSSLC posts tomorrow, exam day guidelines, admit card link and more

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will hold the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3, HSSLC level vacancies tomorrow, September 15. The single shift examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at exam centres across the state. The ADRE grade 3 exam for HSSLC-level posts will be held tomorrow, September 15. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who are yet to download the admit cards for the test can visit the official website slrcg3.sebaonline.org or use the link given below. ADRE grade 3 exam 2024 live updates.

Here are some important points candidates should know about the ADRE grade 3 examination-

The following items are not allowed inside the examination hall: any book or paper, mobile phones, calculators or any electronic gadgets and any objectionable materials. Candidates will have to keep all personal belongings outside the examination centre at their own risk. There will be no provision for deposit or safekeeping of personal belongings. Candidates must ensure that they do not bring any prohibited items inside the exam hall. Violation of rules will lead to disqualification as well as attract legal action. Candidates must carry at least one photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving Licence, etc for matching photo with name. The items which are allowed inside the examination hall are: admit card, blue/black pen, ID card, plastic cards (credit/debit card, driving license, etc.), minimum amount of cash. All candidates must undergo frisking before entering the exam centre/venue. To facilitate smooth checking, they have been asked to reach the exam venue at least one hour before. There is negative marking for wrong answers as well as for selecting more than one option. Therefore, candidates should be careful while marking on the OMR answer sheets. Candidates should do all the necessary rough work on the space provided on the question booklet only. If any rough work is done on the OMR sheet, it will not be evaluated. A candidate must submit the OMR sheet, question booklet and sign the form 8 given by the invigilator at the end of the examination, otherwise, s/he will be marked as absent.

