CLAT 2025 registration window closes tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, apply via direct link here

The Consortium of National Law Universities will be closing the application window for CLAT 2025 on Tuesday, October 22. Eligible candidates who wish to submit their applications can do so before the deadline on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 registration window will close on October 22, 2024, at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Registrations will be accepted on the official website till 11:59 PM only on the official website.

Candidates must note that they will need to pay ₹4000 as an application fee for both UG and PG programs. SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates will need to pay ₹3500. The payment of the fee will need to be made online.

Also read: JP Nadda vows to protect AIIMS brand, says will not allow any dilution in standards of teaching and faculty

Besides, candidates applying for the UG programmes should have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45% of marks or its equivalent grade. Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in March/ April, 2025 can also apply.

For PG Programmes, candidates who have an LLB or an equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% of marks or its equivalent grade can apply. Additionally, candidates appearing in the qualifying examination in April/May 2025, are also eligible to apply.

Also read: OPSC OCS Prelims admit card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in, direct link here

Notably, the last date of the application window was extended on October 15.

CLAT 2025: Here’s how to apply

Candidates who want to apply for CLAT 2025 can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the CLAT 2025 registration link.

On the log in page, enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill out the application form and make the online payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: UP Police Constable result 2024 expected soon at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.