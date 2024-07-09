CTET 2024: 31 impersonators including five women arrested in Bihar

Impersonation is not confined only to Bihar board, University and Bihar police service examinations. Even youths aspiring to join as teacher with a commitment to work honestly to teach children are unhesitant in using others to sail through. CTET 2024: The Bihar Police on Sunday arrested more than 31 impersonators for their involvement in the CTET cheating scandal(Pexel)

Bihar police on Sunday, arrested more than 31 impersonators including five women for their involvement in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 cheating scandal. According to the police, these people were allegedly taking the exam on behalf of other candidates at various exam centers in Patna, Darbhanga, Saran, Gopalganj, Gaya, Begusarai districts. The CTET is conducted annually on a national level for candidates seeking teaching positions in the government sector. In Bihar, CTET exam was conducted in 16 districts. Some of the impersonators took ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 to appear on the behalf of real candidates.

The impersonation was detected through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates at the examination centres. Police took action based on complaints filed by centre superintendents. Cases have been registered against the imposters and their interrogation is on. Police are also gathering information about the genuine candidates. Investigating official, familiar with the matter told HT that police are also investigating whether the arrested are linked to any interstate cheating syndicate.

Report from Darbhanga said that police arrested 12 persons including two women from Plus Two ML Academy School, Laheriasarai, Zila School, Angel High School, Notre Dame International school and a public school.

SSP, Darbhanga, Jagunath Jala Reddy said that nine impostors were booked in Laheriasarai police station, two from an examination center under the Sadar police station, while one was taken into custody from a centre under the jurisdiction of Bahadurpur police station.

DIG Rajeev Mishra, holding the charge of Patna SSP, confirmed that 10 impersonators were nabbed from Bihta, Khagaul, Maner and Danapur police station areas. Cases have been registered against under section of 318 (4) of BNS. Arrested persons belong from Purnia, Rohtas and Munger districts.

In Saran, five impersonators were held from Government Girl’s high school, Bhagwat Vidapeeth, RNP Public school and central Public school. At Bhagalpur, one Raushan Kumar Raj, a native of Sultanganj, arrested from SM College and handed over to Jogesar police station. “During interrogation, Raushan confessed that he appeared in the examination on behalf of Jhabri Kumar of Naugachhia. Jhabri assured him to pay ₹25,000. Ten thousand rupees was paid in advance,” said SHO of the Jogesar police station Krishna Nandan Kumar Singh, adding that the arrested accused will get ₹5,000 more after appearing in exam and ₹10,000 subsequently if cleared in examination.

Two of the arrested persons confessed in Laheriasarai police station that they were offered ₹50,000 each to sit in the exam.

Two impersonators arrested from Gopalganj while one each from Gaya and Begusarai.