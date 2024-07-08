Bihar police arrests 12 people for impersonating candidates in CTET exam

The Bihar Police on Sunday arrested 12 people, including two women, for allegedly appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 on behalf of other candidates at several examination centres in the Darbhanga district. CTET is a national-level exam conducted by the CBSE twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in Classes 1 to 8.(File photo for representation)

According to the police, the impersonation was detected through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates at the examination centres.

“Nine arrests were made from different centres under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, while two were apprehended from a centre under Sadar police station, and one person was arrested from a centre under Bahadurpur police station,” Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy told the media, reported news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the action was taken on the basis of complaints filed by invigilators and administrators.

The police have registered FIRs against the accused persons, and further investigation is underway. They are also investigating if the arrested are linked to any interstate cheating syndicate, reported PTI, citing sources.

Notably, the CTET is conducted annually on a national level for candidates seeking teaching positions in the government sector.

The incident comes amid the ongoing row over the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG examination.

On Monday, the Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh. A bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is set to hear 38 petitions concerning the NEET-UG examination, reported PTI.

The NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Recently, the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG, told the top court that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and would “seriously jeopardise” lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of large-scale breach of confidentiality.

(With inputs from PTI)