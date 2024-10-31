IIT GATE 2025 application correction window opens at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has activated the GATE 2025 correction window on Thursday, October 31. Candidates who seek to make changes to their application forms for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2025 can do so on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. IIT GATE 2025 application correction window is now open at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. (Screenshot/goaps.iitr.ac.in)

The deadline to make corrections is November 6, 2024.

As per the official website, candidates will need to pay ₹500 each for change in name, date of birth, choice of exam city, change of existing paper, adding a second paper, among others.

Check the list here.

It may be mentioned here that the GATE 2025 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025. The examination will be held in two sessions- forenoon and afternoon on all exam dates.

Additionally, there will be 30 test papers, and the test papers will be in English and entirely of the objective type.

Earlier, IIT Roorkee had extended the deadline to apply with a late fee until October 11, 2024. The decision to extend the registration window was taken after the Institute received several requests from applicants.

IIT GATE 2025: How to make corrections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections to their application forms:

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. On the home page, click on the link that reads, “Application rectification link is active now for GATE 2025…" In the new window window, check the fee charges for modifications, and click on the link provided to log in. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Make the modifications as required and pay the subsequent fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.