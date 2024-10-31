NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exam deadline extended, check revised dates and other details here
NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exam deadline has been extended. Candidates can the check revised dates here.
National Testing Agency, NTA, has extended the SWAYAM July 2024 semester exam deadline. The revised schedule is available on the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in.
In an official notice, the NTA said, “The candidates are informed that the last date for submission of Online Application Form for the July 2024 Semester has been extended to enable the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said Exam.”
As per the official schedule, following are the important dates that candidates need to keep in mind:
- Revised last date of submission of online application forms: November 4, 2024.
- Payment of online application fee: November 4, up to 11:50 PM.
- Correction window: November 5 to November 6, 2024.
It may be mentioned here that the registration window was earlier schedule for October 31, 2024.
The NTA further advised candidates to make the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance will be provided to the candidates after the revised dates.
While applying, general category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹750 for the first course and ₹600 for each additional course.
Candidates falling under the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), will need to pay an online application fee of ₹500 for the first course and ₹400 for each additional course.
The NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2024. The examination will be held in two sessions - the first session will begin from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, whereas the second session will start from 3 PM and end at 6 PM.
NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams: How to apply
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.
- On the homepage, click on the link that titled ‘Click here to register/Login’.
- Enter the credentials in the space provided and submit.
- Fill in the application form and submit the necessary documents.
- Pay the online application fee and click on the submit.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
