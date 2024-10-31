NMC asks medical colleges to submit details of first-year MBBS students for 2024-25 academic session, details here

The National Medical Commission, NMC, has directed medical colleges to submit details of students admitted to the first year of MBBS degree for the 2024-25 academic session. NMC has asked medical colleges to submit details of first-year MBBS students for 2024-25 academic session. (HT file image)

The official notice dated October 29, 2024 mandates medical colleges and institutions to submit the necessary information via an online system NMC website at nmc.org.in. The deadline to submit the applications is November 8, 2024 up to 12 midnight.

Additionally, while granting admission in MBBS courses, Medical Colleges are required to ensure that the admissions are carried out as per NMC Act, 2019 and the following parameters:

No admission is permissible beyond the sanctioned intake capacity. Eligibility Criteria regarding age and qualifying marks for different categories as per Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 2024:

Should have completed 17 years of age on or before December 31 of the year of admission to the MBBS course.

Must have passed the qualifying examination i.e. 10+2.

Must have qualified NEET-UG for admission in MBBS course.

Furthermore, Medical Colleges are required to ensure that all admissions in courses falling within the purview of the NMC Act, 2019 are strictly by merit and are made in a transparent and fair manner.

As per the letter, the NMC has launched an online monitoring system to ensure that all MBBS admissions conform to the norms and promote transparency and accountability in medical education.

The official notice reads, “All the Medical Colleges/Institutions are called upon to submit the requisite information through an online system that can be accessed through Commission’s website [http://www.nmc.org.in]. The college authorities are required to submit the details of all the students admitted for MBBS during the current academic year 2024-25. 7.”

It added, “Through this unique login ID all the Medical colleges/Institutions must submit their student's admission details latest by 8th November, 2024 12:00 pm midnight, beyond which the Colleges/Institutions will not be allowed to enter the details of the students into “UG Admission Monitoring Module” Students Entry System for the academic year 2024-25.”