UPPSC State Agricultural Services Mains exam 2024 registration underway at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has opened the UP Combined State Agriculture Services Examination 2024 registration window. Candidates who cleared the preliminary examinations can submit their applications for the Mains exam on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC State Agricultural Services Mains exam 2024 application window open at uppsc.up.nic.in,

Candidates must note that the last date to submit applications is November 11, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that the preliminary examination was conducted on August 18 in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The results were declared on September 18, wherein around 2,029 candidates were selected for the Mains examination.

Through the recruitment examination, the commission aims to fill 268 vacancies.

UPPSC STATE AGRICULTURAL SERVICES MAINS EXAM 2024: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the Mains exam:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads, “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2024, COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURAL SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM.-2024.”

In the new window, enter the OTR number.

Fill out the details in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.