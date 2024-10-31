Menu Explore
AP TET result 2024 releasing on this date, know how to download marks memo

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2024 10:56 AM IST

AP TET Result 2024 Date: As per the schedule, the School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP TET result 2024 on November 2.

AP TET Result 2024 Date: The result date for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) is approaching. As per the schedule, the School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh will announce the AP TET result 2024 on November 2. Candidates will get their marks memos at aptet.apcfss.in.

AP TET result 2024 releasing on November 2 (GETTY IMAGES.)
AP TET result 2024 releasing on November 2 (GETTY IMAGES.)

After releasing provisional answer keys in phases, the department prepared the final answer keysafter reviewing the candidates' objections. Next, the department will announce the results and issue pass certificates to the selected candidates.

The pass certificate of AP TET will be valid for a lifetime.

Also read: AP TET 2024 ends today, check final answer key, result dates

AP TET result 2024: How to check and download marks memo

  1. Go to the official website for the exam, aptet.apcfss.in.
  2. Open the result link given on the home page
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Check and download the marks memo.

The AP TET examination was held on – October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21. On all exam days, papers were held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Originally planned for August 5 to 20 the exam was postponed to give candidates sufficient time for preparation.

AP TET 2024 pass marks

To pass the examination, open category candidates need 60 per cent marks. Pass marks are 50 per cent for BC category candidates. For SC, ST, ex-servicemen and differently-abled (PH) candidates, the pass percentage is 40 per cent.

For further details about the AP TET exam and result, candidates should visit the official website of the School Education Department regularly.

