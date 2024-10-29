AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 released at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to download here

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final key through the official website of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates from the open-category need to score 60 percent for and 50 percent for BC category candidates.

To check the results, candidates need to enter their details such as application number and date of birth.

APTET 2024 examination was conducted on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 2024, in two sessions- first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Following this, the provisional answer key was released on October 4, 2024, and the candidates could raise objections from October 5, 2024, onwards.

For SC, ST, ex-servicemen and differently-abled (PH) candidates, the pass percentage is 40 percent. Differently abled (Visually, Orthopedically, Hearing Impaired and Autism) candidates with at least 40% disability shall be considered.

Additionally, 20% Weightage to TET scores shall be provided in the Teacher Recruitment of the State Government, balance 80% weightage will be given for Written Test in Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) based on which selection lists shall be prepared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP TET.

AP TET Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website of APTET at aptet.apcfss.in.

On the home page, click on the AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates need to check the answers.

Download the page and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

