National Testing Agency has released NTA SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam dates. The exam schedule is available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. NTA SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam dates out at nta.ac.in, check notice here (Unsplash)

As per the official notice, the exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for January 2025 Semester will be held on May 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2025.

CLAT 2025 registration window closes today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, apply via direct link here

The examination will be held in CBT and pen and paper mode. Some papers will be held in CBT mode, while others will be held in hybrid mode, i.e., partly in CBT mode and partly in paper pen mode. The test duration is 3 hours, and the total marks for each paper are 100. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the MCQ sections. The question paper will be in English only, except language papers which will be in the respective languages only.

NTA SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam dates: How to download notice

Candidates can download the exam schedule by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam dates notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates can check the exam dates and download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exam registration is underway. The last date to apply is October 31, 2024. The correction window will open on November 1 and close on November 3, 2024. The July semester examination will be held on December 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2024 in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.