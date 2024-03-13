Preparing for SAT: Learn the tips and tricks to crack the Scholastic Assessment Test like a pro

Are you a high school student getting ready to take the SAT? Preparing for this important exam can be intimidating but meticulous preparation is key to success. The Scholastic Assessment Test, or SAT, administered by the College Board, has transitioned into a digital format, ushering in a new era of assessment. If you are planning to appear for SAT, check tips and tricks to crack the test, (Pic for representation)

For optimal preparation, it is advisable to begin studying in the tenth or eleventh grade. This timeline allows for skill improvement, knowledge enhancement, and the opportunity to take the test multiple times if needed.

The SAT consists of two sections - Evidence-Based Reading and Writing, and Math. It is important to understand the purpose and outcome of the SAT. The test aims to gauge your ability to analyze written text, and your potential to perform mathematical problem-solving and most importantly, serves as an avenue to measure your resilience and test-taking skills in a timed testing environment.

The digital SAT, when compared with the pen and paper-based SAT has very little differences. Both the tests still measure the same outcomes in the Evidence-based Reading and Writing and Maths sections.

College Board has plenty of resources to help you prepare for the SAT. The Bluebook digital testing application is an excellent tool to help students get familiar with the test format, and question pattern and understand the adaptive nature of the test. Four full-length adaptive tests are available on the Bluebook app.

The app helps students gain an added advantage while attempting the digital SAT and acquaints them with the digital environment. The same tool is mostly used by aspirants when they prepare for the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) as well.

Apart from College Board, there are many other SAT prep materials available online that students can learn from widening the spectrum of learning opportunities.

After each practice session, go over your results and identify areas where you struggled or made mistakes so you can focus your study efforts on those areas:

Once you have identified those weak spots, create a study plan. Make sure it includes regular practice sessions, review of weak areas, and taking advantage of all available resources such as books, online courses, or tutoring services, if necessary.

In addition to being consistent in your studying, It is also important to manage your time well during practice tests so that you can complete all questions within the given time limits; this is crucial!

It is important to give yourself enough time to study for the SAT and not try to cram all the material into your head the night before. Make sure you are practicing all sections of the test and not just focusing on your strong areas - that way you can achieve a balanced score.

Don’t just rely on practice tests; incorporate other methods like reading, flashcards, and taking online courses. Make sure to take breaks while studying too, so you don’t experience burnout!

Finally, don’t forget to read and understand the instructions for each section before starting - it could save you from making errors and impacting your score.

A good SAT score significantly enhances your chances of securing a spot at competitive universities. With many highly selective institutions reinstating SAT requirements, the test holds increasing importance in the admission process. Benchmark scores at these universities become pivotal considerations when devising college admission strategies.

While several colleges are reintroducing the SAT, others maintain a test-optional policy. Notably, many Indian, European, and Singaporean universities recommend the SAT as part of their admission process. Thus, parents and students should recognize the SAT as an essential component of college admissions.

As a high school counsellor, I recommend taking the SAT if it provides an avenue to showcase proficiency in Reading, Writing, and Math. It enables you to uniquely position your application profile, particularly if you believe the test accurately represents your skill set. In conclusion, strategic SAT preparation and performance can open doors to diverse educational opportunities, shaping your academic journey and future prospects.

(Praseeja Nambiar is a Career and Guidance Counsellor at Stonehill International School, Bangalore. The views expressed are personal.)