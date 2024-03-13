JKSSB Supervisor registration window to reopen on March 15; check notice here

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will reopen the Supervisor, Social Welfare Department post registration on March 15. Candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in till March 19. Candidates can edit their applications from March 21 to March 23. JKSSB reopens Supervisor post registration on March 15

Previously, the applictaion process began on December 15, and candidates were able to apply till January 14.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

JKSSB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 201 posts of Supervisor.

JKSSB recruitment application fee: The application cost is ₹500 for applicants from the OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, and ESM categories and ₹400 for those from the SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories.

JKSSB Supervisor posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

Click on the Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit

Take a printout for future reference