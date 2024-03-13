JKSSB Supervisor registration window to reopen on March 15; check notice here
JKSSB will reopen theSupervisor, Social Welfare Department post registration on March 15. Apply online at jkssb.nic.in by March 19.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will reopen the Supervisor, Social Welfare Department post registration on March 15. Candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in till March 19. Candidates can edit their applications from March 21 to March 23.
Previously, the applictaion process began on December 15, and candidates were able to apply till January 14.
JKSSB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 201 posts of Supervisor.
JKSSB recruitment application fee: The application cost is ₹500 for applicants from the OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, and ESM categories and ₹400 for those from the SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories.
Notification here
JKSSB Supervisor posts 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in
Click on the Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit
Take a printout for future reference
Get latest news on Education, Bihar Board Result, CBSE Board Result 2024 along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News