 JKSSB Supervisor registration window to reopen on March 15; check notice here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / JKSSB Supervisor registration window to reopen on March 15; check notice here

JKSSB Supervisor registration window to reopen on March 15; check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 13, 2024 12:33 PM IST

JKSSB will reopen theSupervisor, Social Welfare Department post registration on March 15. Apply online at jkssb.nic.in by March 19.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will reopen the Supervisor, Social Welfare Department post registration on March 15. Candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in till March 19. Candidates can edit their applications from March 21 to March 23.

JKSSB reopens Supervisor post registration on March 15
JKSSB reopens Supervisor post registration on March 15

Previously, the applictaion process began on December 15, and candidates were able to apply till January 14.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

JKSSB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 201 posts of Supervisor.

JKSSB recruitment application fee: The application cost is 500 for applicants from the OM, RBA, OSC, ALC/IB, PSP, and ESM categories and 400 for those from the SC, ST, EWS, and PwD categories.

Notification here

JKSSB Supervisor posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

Click on the Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit

Take a printout for future reference

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections.Watch now!

Get latest news on Education, Bihar Board Result, CBSE Board Result 2024 along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On