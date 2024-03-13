 Punjab Police Constable result announced on punjabpolice.gov.in, direct link - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / Punjab Police Constable result announced on punjabpolice.gov.in, direct link

Punjab Police Constable result announced on punjabpolice.gov.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 13, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Punjab Police Constable Results: Candidates who have appeared in it can check their results on punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police has announced the results of the recruitment examination held for the post of Constable. Candidates who have appeared in it can check their results on punjabpolice.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below.

Punjab Police Constable result announced on punjabpolice.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab Police Constable result announced on punjabpolice.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written exam results of the Punjab Police Constable recruitment examination was announced on November 23. Selected candidates were called for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) which was held between December 5 and 15. Admit cards for this round was released on November 27.

After the PET/PMT round, shortlisted candidates were called for document scrutiny. Admit cards for document verification were released on December 30 and it was held from January 8 to 13, 2024. Now, the final results have been published.

Punjab Police Constable results have been published separately for each category.

Roll number, name, father's name, gender, date of birth, category and normalised marks of paper 1 have been published in the result PDFs.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment: Direct link to check results

The merit list is purely provisional, and the final selection will be subject to the following:

i. Medical Examination

ii. Character and antecedent verification

iii. Verification of educational qualification certificates from the concerned board/university

iv. Verification of certificates for claiming reservation for various categories from respective issuing authority.

How to check Punjab Police Constable results?

  1. Fist, visit the website punjabpolice.gov.in.
  2. Open the recruitment page.
  3. Alternatively, copy and paste this URL on your internet browser: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31526/81514/Index.html
  4. Open the ‘POLICE CONSTABLE IN DISTRICT POLICE CADRE OF PUNJAB POLICE - 2023’.
  5. Open the merit list for the category under which you have applied.
  6. Download the PDF.
  7. Check your marks and the selection status.
  8. For future uses, save a copy of the PDF.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Punjab Police on a regular basis for further updates. They should also check their registered email addresses and phone numbers for any information shared by the recruitment authority.

