Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1746 posts from March 14

The Punjab Police recruitment board has invited applications for recruitment to the post of constables in the district and armed corps of the Punjab Police. The application process will commence on March 14, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 4. Interested candidates can submit the applictaion through the official website at www.punjabpolice.gov.in. Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 1746 posts notified, apply from March 14

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: The Punjab Police is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 1746 Police Constable positions, 970 of which are in the District Police Cadre and 776 of which are in the Armed Police Cadre.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years, and the maximum age of the candidates should be 28 years.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Educational Qualification: Candidates must have qualified at least 10 + 2 (Class 12) exam from a recognised Educational Board/University.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection will have three stages.

Stage I will consist of Computer Based and Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature).

Stage II will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test, and Stage III (Document Scrutiny).

For more details, candidates can check the notification here.