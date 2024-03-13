DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Today last day to apply for 1896 Pharmacist and other posts
DSSSB to close the application process for 1896 posts including Pharmacist and Nursing Officer today.
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will end the applictaion process for 1896 Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, and other posts today, March 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1896 posts.
Vacancy details:
Pharmacist: 318
Nursing Officer: 1507
Resource Center Coordinator: 12
AYA: 21
Cook ( Male ): 18
Cook (Female): 14
Translator (Hindi): 2
Section Officer (HR): 4
DSSSB Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.
DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply online
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Upload all the required documents
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference