DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Today last day to apply for 1896 Pharmacist and other posts

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Today last day to apply for 1896 Pharmacist and other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 13, 2024 01:24 PM IST

DSSSB to close the application process for 1896 posts including Pharmacist and Nursing Officer today.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will end the applictaion process for 1896 Pharmacist, Nursing Officer, and other posts today, March 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1896 Pharmacist Nursing Officer posts now

Direct link to apply

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1896 posts.

Vacancy details:

Pharmacist: 318

Nursing Officer: 1507

Resource Center Coordinator: 12

AYA: 21

Cook ( Male ): 18

Cook (Female): 14

Translator (Hindi): 2

Section Officer (HR): 4

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

DSSSB recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply online

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
