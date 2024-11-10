TNPSC postpones Diploma, ITI exams scheduled for November 13, 14

TNPSC Diploma, ITI Exam 2024 Postponed: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has postponed the Diploma, ITI examination for two subject papers, which were originally scheduled for November 13 and 14. The Trade Surveyor (subject code 387) scheduled for the November 13 afternoon shift and Trade Draughtsman (Civil) (subject code 388) scheduled for the November 14 afternoon shift have been postponed. TNPSC Diploma, ITI exams scheduled for November 13, 14 postponed

New dates for these examinations will be announced later on the commission's website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The commission said the decision to postpone these two papers have been taken in compliance with the Madras High Court orders in writ petition number 26608/2024.

Optical Mark Recognition(OMR) and Computer Based Test (CBT) for diploma/ITI-level posts are being conducted between November 9 and 16.

There are two shifts in the examination – morning shifts begin at 9.30 am and the afternoon shift begins at 2.30 pm.

Reporting for the morning shift begins at 8:30 am and at 1:30 pm for the afternoon shift. The grace time for reporting for the morning shift is 9 am and at 2 pm for the afternoon shift.

Candidates must be present inside the exam venue before the reporting time. No candidate is allowed to enter the exam venue after the grace time. They are not allowed to leave the exam hall before the test is over.

TNPSC group 2 vacancies increased

Recently, the commission increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the group 2 recruitment examination.

The commission has added 213 vacancies after which the total number went up to 2,540. Candidates can check the official notification at tnpsc.gov.in.