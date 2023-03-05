Home / Education / Employment News / Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Apply for 40 Assistant Teacher posts

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Apply for 40 Assistant Teacher posts

employment news
Published on Mar 05, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Applications are invited for 40 vacancies of Assistant Teacher.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Apply for 40 Assistant Teacher posts
Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Apply for 40 Assistant Teacher posts
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi Cantonment Board has invited applications for 40 vacancies of Assistant Teachers. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies for Assistant Teachers.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is 500 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates.

Direct link to apply

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Information tab and then on the recruitment

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

Notification

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi cantonment recruitment
delhi cantonment recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out