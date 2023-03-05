Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Apply for 40 Assistant Teacher posts

Delhi Cantonment Board has invited applications for 40 vacancies of Assistant Teachers. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies for Assistant Teachers.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates.

Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Information tab and then on the recruitment

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

