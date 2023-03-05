Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Apply for 40 Assistant Teacher posts
Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Applications are invited for 40 vacancies of Assistant Teacher.
Delhi Cantonment Board has invited applications for 40 vacancies of Assistant Teachers. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in.
Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 vacancies for Assistant Teachers.
Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.
Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates.
Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at delhi.cantt.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Information tab and then on the recruitment
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit and take the print for future reference.