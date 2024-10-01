IITM Pravartak, SWAYAM Plus join hands to launch skill-based training program for engineering & science students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Pravartak Technologies Foundation has joined hands with SWAYAM Plus to launch a skill-based training program for Engineering and Science students with electronics background and industry-ready technical skills. IITM Pravartak and SWAYAM Plus have come together to launch a skill-based training program for engineering & science students. Check details here.

The latest initiative, which will span 11 days, will be taught at IIT Madras and will focus on the semiconductor industry. It will also provide placement assistance to participants who excel in the program.

A press release issued by IIT Madras in this regard informed that the program is scheduled to begin from October 7 to October 18, 2024. Interested candidates must apply by October 3.

Prospective candidates can apply via this direct link.

Notably, as mentioned already, the new program will be classroom-based and provide hands-on training to participants in areas including PCB assembly, understanding of SMT reflow soldering, PCBA inspection systems, Power Electronics, PWM basics, embedded system design with STM 32 microcontroller, configuring GPIO ports, LCD interface, servo and stepper motor interface using STM 32, and more, the release informed.

It added that participants in the training program could join any semiconductor industry.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who wish to apply for the training program should be a student or a graduate in engineering/diploma/science with a background in electronics.

About fees and accommodation:

The program includes a subsidized fee of ₹ 15,000 + GST.

15,000 + GST. Participants will also be offered accommodation at the IIT Madras campus at a basic cost of ₹ 650 per day, which includes food and stay.

650 per day, which includes food and stay. Accommodation requests should be made on/before October 3, 2024.

Features of the program:

Industry-relevant curriculum: Designed in collaboration with leading Industry experts to deliver hands-on in the latest technology & processes in Electronics manufacturing.

Placement support: CEC IIT Madras will provide placement assistance and connect final-year students with leading electronics manufacturing companies.

Bridge the skill gap: The program is aimed at meeting the growing demand for qualified professionals in the electronics manufacturing service (EMS) industry.

Meanwhile, Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning) at IIT Madras, highlighted the importance of the initiative and said it will provide a comprehensive training experience that prepares participants to deliver exceptional skills in the semiconductor industry.

“This program is designed to equip with the necessary skills, knowledge, and tools to handle a wide range of technical and customer service issues efficiently and effectively,” he added.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.