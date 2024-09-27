BITS Pilani and IIT Bombay collaborate to drive research and innovation

BITS Pilani signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) to collaborate on research, innovation, and skill development. This MoU will outline cooperation in facilitating scholarly and industrial interaction, as well as knowledge transfer and developing technology according to societal challenges.

The partnership aims to leverage each institution's strengths by conducting joint research at their facilities and through third-party collaborations, focusing on the key industry challenges and technological innovations between the two institutions.

The MoU will enable research collaborations; consultancy in industry-focused areas; internships to students; and collective applications for funding of research. Both institutes will focus on ecosystem development, which will involve close collaboration between academia and industry by hosting visiting faculty and forming precompetitive consortia for research in emerging technologies, informed BITS Pilani.

“This MoU bridges academia and industry, opening new doors for research, skill development, and innovation. Together, we look forward to providing ample opportunities to our students so that they are all set to succeed in the future with the emergence of pharma, healthcare, and engineering," said Professor Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani.

“This collaboration between IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani will bring the best minds from two of India's top-ranked institutions together. We look forward to pioneering research projects that address real-world challenges and contribute to the nation's growth,” said Professor Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay.

“It marks a significant step in strengthening the collaboration between BITS Pilani and IIT Bombay. Tomorrow, we will build upon this foundation with an MoU between the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at IIT Bombay and the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at BITS Pilani, further advancing the startup and incubation ecosystems at both institutions. Known for producing unicorns and nurturing a vibrant startup culture, this partnership will provide a boost to entrepreneurial innovation and development at both campuses,” said Prof Soumyo Mukherji, Director, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus.

