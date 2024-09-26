Kerala SET January 2025: Registration begins at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, direct link here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has started the Kerala SET January 2025 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala State Eligibility Test January 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of LBSEDP at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Kerala SET January 2025: Registration begins, direct link here

The last date to apply for the examination is October 20, 2024 midnight. The payment window will close on October 22, 2024. The correction window will open on October 23 and will close on October 25, 2024.

Kerala SET will consist of two papers. Paper I is common for all candidates and consists of two parts: Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II is based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Postgraduate (PG) Level. There will be 31 subjects for Paper II. The duration of the Test shall be 120 minutes for each paper.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the eligibility through the Detailed Notification available here.

How to Apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of LBSEDP at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Click on Kerala SET January 2025 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

Candidates may pay the examination fee electronically either by credit/debit card/Net Banking or other modes provided on the website. The fee is ₹1000/—for General/OBC candidates and ₹500/—for SC/ ST/differently abled candidates. Processing charges and GST are to be paid by the candidate as applicable. The mode of payment shall be only online. Cash/Money Order/ Cheque will not be accepted.