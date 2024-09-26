RSMSSB CET 2024 tomorrow: Guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will conduct the Common Eligibility Test on September 27 and September 28, 2024, in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates should make sure they are present at the examination center 2 hours before the scheduled examination time.(HT file)

The admit cards for the examination is available for candidates on the official website, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit cards and verify the exam centre details on it.

Here are some guidelines for candidates appearing for the RSMSSB CET 2024 examination.

Applicants should ensure that they possess the prescribed eligibility and educational qualifications as per the requirements mentioned by the board

Candidates should make sure they are present at the examination center 2 hours before the scheduled examination time.

Entry into the examination center will be allowed only 1 hour before the scheduled commencement of the examination. The entry gate of the examination center will be closed exactly 1 hour before and after this, the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center under any circumstances.

At the examination centre, candidates appearing for the exam need to submit their provisional e-admit card, an original photo identity card and Aadhaar card. It is necessary to mention the date of birth on the Aadhaar card.

Remember to carry an original photograph of 2.5cm×2.5cm size photograph to the exam centre. No other items other than the above mentioned will be allowed to the exam hall.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be allowed to enter only after face recognition and checking by the vigilance team.

Male candidates appearing for the exam need to come to the exam centre in a half-sleeved shirt/T-shirt, pants and slippers, Female candidates are allowed to wear a Salwar suit or sleeveless kurta/blouse, slippers/slippers. Hair is to be tied in a simple hair band. Candidates will be allowed to wear sandals, shoes and socks up to the ankle.

Candidates will not come wearing any type of jewelry like bangles, earrings, rings, or bracelets other than the bangles made of lac.

Candidates will not be allowed to appear in the examination wearing any kind of watch, spectacles, belt, hand bag, hair tie, gamcha/amulet, scarf/hat scarf, stole, shawl, or scarf in the examination centre.

Candidates belonging to the Sikh religion will have to be present at the screening center two hours in advance and if during the screening, the candidate is found awake by any of the suspicious devices then he/she will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates carrying a Kripan should ensure that it is of small size.

If anyone is found involved in any kind of unfair means and irregular activities (as defined under Section 2(f) of the Act) in the conduct of the examination, then action will be taken against them.

In case of any difficulty regarding the examination centre, candidates can contact the examination coordinator and the district control room related to the district of that centre, whose telephone numbers will be available on the Board's website.

For more information, visit the official website of the board.

